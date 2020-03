BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The U.S. Marshals are looking Antonio Carr for probation violation based on a weapons possession charge.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to Carr’s arrest.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Carr’s whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with info can contact 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.