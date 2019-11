BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Thomas Carter, according to Crime Stoppers Buffalo.

Carter is wanted for first-degree reckless endangerment. He’s described as a black male, 6’1″, weighing 210 lbs.

If you have information on Carter, Crime Stoppers urges you contact them at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through their Crime Stoppers app.