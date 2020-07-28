Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for man wanted for violating parole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Keith Foster.

Foster is wanted by New York State Parole and the U.S. Marshals for parole violations.

Crime Stoppers says Foster should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials ask anyone with information on where to locate Foster to contact them at 716-867-6161 or through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.