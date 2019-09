BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for info leading to the arrest of Myquan Pringle.

Pringle is wanted by NYS Parole for running from police. He’s considered dangerous due to his criminal history, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of Pringle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or on their Buffalo Tips app.