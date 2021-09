BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY says it’s offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of a 17-year-old.

Members say the victim was shot on September 8 around 6 p.m. near May Street and Hazel Place in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers is urging people to come forward with information.

They ask that you contact them through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App or call 716-867-6161.