Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for arrest in 2011 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest in the homicide of Stephon Foster.

Foster was killed on July 16, 2011, on the basketball courts at Hickory and N. Division Street in the City of Buffalo.

Citizens are urged to come forward with information on the incident, Crime Stoppers says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

