BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for an arrest in the homicide of Curtis Hager.

Hager was killed in September on E. Delavan Ave. in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information can call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.