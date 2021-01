BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for an arrest in the homicide of Felix Aguirre.

Officials tell us Aguirre was killed this past Christmas Eve on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Tavion Corp was also shot during the incident, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest of the person responsible should contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or by submitting a tip on the Buffalo Tips app.