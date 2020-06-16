Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for arrest in East Ferry St. homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY and Erie County is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of David Moore.

Moore was killed a week ago on East Ferry Street in the city.

Dwayne Scott was also shot during the incident, according to Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on the incident, Crime Stoppers ask you to contact them at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.