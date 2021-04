Related Content Buffalo Police identify body recovered Saturday as Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Tiara Lott.

Crime Stoppers says Lott was reported missing from 116 Gold St. on January 31. Her body was later found on February 13 in the City of Buffalo.

Officials urge anyone with information to come forward. Contact Crimes Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.