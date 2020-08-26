Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information in 2017 homicide

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Deandre Lucas.

Lucas was killed on E Amherst Street on December 28, 2017.

Authorities urge citizens to come forward with information on the incident.

Crime Stoppers ask those with information to contact them at 716-867-6161 or through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss