Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information in 2017 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Deandre Lucas.

Lucas was killed on E Amherst Street on December 28, 2017.

Authorities urge citizens to come forward with information on the incident.

Crime Stoppers ask those with information to contact them at 716-867-6161 or through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.