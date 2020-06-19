Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information in Burgard Place homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY and Erie County are offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Dwayne Patterson.

Patterson was killed on May 18 on Burgard Place in the City of Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers urge the public to come forward if they have any information.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 716-867-6161 or can submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.