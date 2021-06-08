Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on May homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $7,500 is being offered for information on a homicide that occurred last month.

On May 16, Thomas Martin was killed on Grimes St. in Buffalo. Since then, police have been looking for information that would lead to an arrest.

Anyone who can identify the person pictured above can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

