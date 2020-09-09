Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for whereabouts of man considered to be armed and dangerous

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Ronald Daniels.

Daniels is wanted by Buffalo Police for menacing and reckless endangerment, after firing two shots at a victim, according to officials.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials describe him as a black man, 5’06”, and 140 lbs.

Officials urge citizens to come forward with information on where to locate Daniels.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss