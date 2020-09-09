Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for whereabouts of man considered to be armed and dangerous

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Ronald Daniels.

Daniels is wanted by Buffalo Police for menacing and reckless endangerment, after firing two shots at a victim, according to officials.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials describe him as a black man, 5’06”, and 140 lbs.

Officials urge citizens to come forward with information on where to locate Daniels.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.