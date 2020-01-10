Croce remembered for Buffalo’s “resurgence;” Capriotto called “pillar” of Orchard Park community

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several prominent western New York leaders are mourning the loss of two men known for building up and bettering Buffalo and Orchard Park.

On Thursday night, business owners and Orchard Park residents Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto were killed in a plane crash near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Michael Capriotto (left, courtesy of the Orchard Park Bee) and Mark Croce (right)

Their deaths have been called “tragic,” with Croce being remembered for his well-known presence in Buffalo’s resurgence and Capriotto’s devotion to Orchard Park, being called a “pillar of the community” by Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton.

Here are several other reactions to the men’s deaths:

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of my dear friend Mark Croce. As owner of the Buffalo Chophouse, the Curtiss Hotel and Statler City, Mark was a big part of our downtown resurgence, adding jobs for residents and creating destinations that have brought many visitors to the City of Buffalo. His presence will be sorely missed. Please join me in sending prayers of comfort to his family and many friends.” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

The ECSO lost a valuable member of our Reserve Scientific Staff last night with the tragic death of Mark Croce.



Mark first served on the Reserve Aviation Unit and has served the Erie County Sheriff's Office and this community admirably.



This is a loss for our community. — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) January 10, 2020

Terrible news this morning to hear of the deaths of WNYers Mark Croce & Michael Capriotto. Mark was a longtime friend & as big a booster of Buffalo as there ever was. Our hearts go out to Mark’s loving wife Jessica & their children as they deal with this incomprehensible tragedy. — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) January 10, 2020

We lost two men who were passionate about making WNY a better place. Mark & Michael left their marks & always gave back. We mourn this tragic loss. My thoughts on the passing of Mark Croce & Michael Capriotto who served our community in so many ways: https://t.co/UKjhZfdtrq — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) January 10, 2020

Very sad news, Mr. Croce was a Commissioner for the NFTA for many years, he was a wonderful person and will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/bJYzlkO5yT — NFTA Transit Police (@tapd1404) January 10, 2020

I’m devastated to hear of the deaths of Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto. Mark was a catalyst in our city’s transformation, a true believer in Buffalo, and a dear friend. His vision and spirit will be missed. Praying for their families as they navigate this profound loss. — Senator Tim Kennedy (@SenKennedy) January 10, 2020