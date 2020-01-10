Croce remembered for Buffalo’s “resurgence;” Capriotto called “pillar” of Orchard Park community

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several prominent western New York leaders are mourning the loss of two men known for building up and bettering Buffalo and Orchard Park.
On Thursday night, business owners and Orchard Park residents Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto were killed in a plane crash near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Their deaths have been called “tragic,” with Croce being remembered for his well-known presence in Buffalo’s resurgence and Capriotto’s devotion to Orchard Park, being called a “pillar of the community” by Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton.
Here are several other reactions to the men’s deaths:
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of my dear friend Mark Croce. As owner of the Buffalo Chophouse, the Curtiss Hotel and Statler City, Mark was a big part of our downtown resurgence, adding jobs for residents and creating destinations that have brought many visitors to the City of Buffalo. His presence will be sorely missed. Please join me in sending prayers of comfort to his family and many friends.”Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown