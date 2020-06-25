CSAT celebrates last day of school with drive-thru parades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students at the Charter School for Applied Technologies got a special celebration for their last day of classes today.

Two drive-thru parades were held today in the school parking lot.

First was the kindergarten parade at 10 this morning followed by 1st to 5th grades this afternoon.

Families decorated their cars as faculty and staff cheered for students.

Teachers say it was a great way to see their students who they miss very much.

Faculty and staff wished all the students a fun and safe summer break.