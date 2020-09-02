CSAT prepares for online instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students and faculty at the Charter School for Applied Technologies are preparing to hit the computers next week as they start the school year fully remote.

The middle school’s virtual schedule will require students to log-on or check into an online classroom at a specific time so they can be counted for attendance. Students will then participate in a live online class with their teacher.

All lessons will be recorded so students can work independently as well.

Going virtual is a new routine, but one teacher says there’s still of sense of normalcy.

School officials hope the charter school will transition into a hybrid model later in the year.