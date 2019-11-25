CSI creator turns the page and Buffalo is big part of his new chapter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The creator of the long-running CBS show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was in Buffalo to try and help kids solve life problems, reading to students at city school No. 54.

Anthony Zuiker read “Click” and it helped students to open up about their own experiences. Moving from TV shows to writing graphic novels, in this case one about cyberbullying, was an idea that began with his son, who has autism.

“He wanted to do a book to tell the kids what’s wrong with him. I said, ‘let’s do a book to tell the kids what’s right with you.'”

Zuiker said he was living in his hometown of Las Vegas when his life changed with one idea. He says he was watching a Discovery Channel show detailing a murder case of a former NFL cheerleader killed by a photographer. How that case was solved sparked a light bulb in his head.

With no experience writing TV shows, Zuiker bought a book called “How to Write a Screenplay.”

“Wrote my first screenplay, called the runner, went to Hollywood with it and sold it for a million-one on day three. The rest is history.”

Sixteen years and 804 episodes later, with the final CSI episode in 2015, it was time to start a new chapter. He had married his wife Michelle a few years before the show’s finale. Michelle grew up in East Amherst, and moved to Vegas as a child but has a lot of family ties here.

Which brings us back to Buffalo.

“Buffalo is by far my favorite city. especially when it comes to the book company. People who live here really take the time to listen, to read, to commit to the material, want to help children.”

Anthony and Michelle started Zuiker Press about a year and a half ago, bringing real stories to real kids through graphic novels. They’ve found an audience in Western New York, with $100,000 worth of books shipped to schools in our region in the past six month.

Zuiker asks the community to buy the books, then donate them to schools for free.