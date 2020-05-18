1  of  2
Coronavirus
WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Cuomo wants teams to plan on reopening without fans

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s ready to get sports back up and running in New York.

The governor announced at his briefing at Roswell Park today he wants major sports teams to plan on reopening without fans.

He says the games can still be seen on television.

Governor Cuomo says there is one team in particular that he would like to see play.

“Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills, but, I am still objective. I am acting as governor. There is no personal agenda here. Yes, I do want to watch the Bills but that is not subverting my role as governor. This is in the best interest of the people and the state of New York,” Cuomo said.

The governor is encouraging teams in every sport to make reopening plans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss