Cuomo wants teams to plan on reopening without fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s ready to get sports back up and running in New York.

The governor announced at his briefing at Roswell Park today he wants major sports teams to plan on reopening without fans.

He says the games can still be seen on television.

Governor Cuomo says there is one team in particular that he would like to see play.

“Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills, but, I am still objective. I am acting as governor. There is no personal agenda here. Yes, I do want to watch the Bills but that is not subverting my role as governor. This is in the best interest of the people and the state of New York,” Cuomo said.

The governor is encouraging teams in every sport to make reopening plans.