BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cuts to overtime budgets for the Buffalo police and Buffalo fire departments are among the changes in the 2023-24 budget for the City of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Common Council announced the approval of the amended budget on Monday.

The cut for the police overtime budget will be for $2 million and the fire overtime budget will be cut by $1.5 million.

“These reductions were carefully assessed to minimize any potential impact on public safety while ensuring that taxpayer dollars are utilized efficiently,” the Common Council said in a statement.

As part of this, the city’s administration will be required to submit police and fire overtime reports to the Common Council in writing every two months. They say that the measure will “enhance oversight and enable the Council to monitor the utilization of overtime resources within city departments.”

Another major change is a $5 million reduction to the administration’s estimated cannabis revenue and corresponding expenditures.

There are increases in property taxes and garbage fees, which went unchanged in the council’s amendments.

The final vote tally was 6-3, with University District member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, North District member Joseph Golombek Jr. and Lovejoy District member Bryan Bollman voting against the budget.

“I’m pleased that this fiscally sound budget was passed,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “This budget was designed to strengthen the City of Buffalo for all residents.”