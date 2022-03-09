BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s called Cyber Impact 2022, and in partnerships with M&T Bank, KeyBank Center, Highmark Stadium, and more, the goal is to bring nationwide awareness and safety.

For three days from March 8th through March 10th, the training will focus on tightening up security through intensive training that hones in on a different area each day. It’s hosted by Task Force 46 and partners with local agencies like the Buffalo Fire and Police Departments benefitting both civilians and military alike.

“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years.” said Colonel Chris McKinney. “We did a virtual event last year because of COVID and we get an opportunity to come together face to face so we’re pretty excited about it.”