DA: Buffalo man found with cocaine while out on bail pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after being found with cocaine.

Prosecutors say that in April 2020, Darrien Payne, 50, was the subject of a narcotics investigation. That month, he was stopped on the Scajaquada Expressway near the Grant Street exit after they say he committed a traffic violation.

A search of his vehicle began, and officials say they found 30 grams of cocaine hidden in an air vent. A subsequent search of his home on Tacoma Avenue resulted in authorities finding more than 240 grams of cocaine, they say.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, “the cocaine was packaged into plastic bags inside of a duffle bag that was hidden in the attic.” Along with that, they say roughly $8,000 in cash was found.

After being arraigned, Payne was released on $90,000 bail.

The investigation continued, and a subsequent search was conducted in November of that year. Payne was stopped by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies on the Scajaquada Expressway. There, they say he had roughly 140 grams of cocaine in his pants pocket.

While searching his residence, which was now on Amherst Street, investigators say they found approximately $11,000 in cash.

Payne, who is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender in April, is being held without bail. He could spend up to 28 years in prison.