DA calls for warrant for man charged with hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he’s concerned for the safety of people, including law enforcement officers, who interact with Michael Cremen.

Cremen, a 47-year-old Franklinville resident, was charged with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing this past August following an incident where authorities say he threatened protesters with a knife at Hertel and Parkside in Buffalo.

Cremen was charged with menacing as a hate crime due to the alleged use of racial slurs.

During a conference on Thursday morning, Flynn said Cremen claimed he would not attend any court proceeding where people were wearing masks, nor would he wear a mask himself.

That message came from an email supposedly sent by Cremen on Tuesday night, Flynn says.

The sender goes on to say he would consider it a threat if someone armed or wearing a face mask or badge were to come to his property.

“My lord will severely punish those in violation of his order of protection over my life,” the sender wrote.

Cremen is due to appear in court on October 19, and Flynn believes a warrant should be issued for his arrest.

Flynn’s message to Cremen is, “Please be here on the 19th. Don’t be a fool. Don’t hurt anyone…I’m telling him, you are innocent until proven guilty. I will be fair with you.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.