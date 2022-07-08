BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man will spend between one and two-thirds to five years behind bars for killing another driver.

In February 2021, Jason Washington, 42, was driving south on Seneca Street near Archer Avenue when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound vehicle head-on. It was around 1:15 a.m. at the time of the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, 57-year-old West Seneca resident Thomas Shoemaker, was killed. Washington and his female passenger were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

At the time of the crash, prosecutors say Washington was drunk and speeding. In October, he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. At the time of his plea, Washington was out on bail.

His sentencing took place on Thursday afternoon.