DA Flynn addresses spike in Buffalo shootings: ‘I’ve had enough of it and I’m here to talk about it’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney is speaking out about the rise of violent crime in the Queen City.

DA John Flynn says 72 people were killed or wounded in shootings in the first three months of this year.

Related Content D.A. Flynn asks teachers and caretakers to keep an eye out for child abuse

That’s double the number of shooting victims from the same time period last year. Flynn says most of the violence is happening in communities of color in buffalo.

He says there needs to be more attention paid to the Black and Latino people losing their lives to gun violence.

“They are not just numbers. They are our neighbors, they are our fellow human beings who are getting shot and killed on our streets. And I’ve had enough of it and I’m here to talk about it,” Flynn said.

DA Flynn believes that bail reform is playing a role in this surge of violence.