(Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will speak on this case soon.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 16-year-old driver charged in the crash that killed four teenagers on Route 198 near Route 33 was arraigned in court Friday morning.

The teen, who has been released under supervision, was arraigned on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property.

Since the teen is being considered a flight risk, he has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He’s scheduled to be back in court on December 12.

The vehicle was stolen sometime after 8 p.m. on Sunday night, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Killed in the accident were the following:

19-year-old Marcus Webster

17-year-old Swazine Swindle

16-year-old Kevin Payne

14-year-old Ahjanae Harper

Another teenager, identified as a 14-year-old female passenger, survived the crash, but as of Friday afternoon, remains hospitalized. An order of protection was issued on her behalf. The driver is not allowed to be in contact with her, Flynn said.