DA: Forensic evidence in gun arrest leads to charges against man accused of raping 3 women in 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man could spend 25 years to life in prison after authorities say forensic evidence connected him to three separate sexual assaults that happened in 2017.

This past January, Daquawn Mike, 21, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon during a traffic stop. Prosecutors say that Mike, who was in the passenger seat, had a loaded, illegal handgun under one of the seats.

The search was prompted by the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which was stopped by Cheektowaga police near William and Charles streets, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

After being released on $7,500 bail and failing to appear for a future court date, a bench warrant was issued for Mike’s arrest. He was later found in Buffalo the following April.

In September, Mike was arraigned and held without bail.

Once a forensic analysis took place, the District Attorney’s Office says Mike was allegedly linked to three unsolved rapes that took place in Buffalo.

All three happened in 2017. The first two were in February, while the third happened in July. All three victims underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

Prosecutors believe these were random attacks.

Mike has been indicted on the following charges:

rape (three counts)

predatory sexual assault (nine counts)

criminal sexual act

robbery

Mike is scheduled to return to court on November 22. He’s currently being held without bail.