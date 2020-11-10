DA: Man who reported racist, political graffiti on car put it there himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged with insurance fraud, as well as falsifying various records and reports after reporting that his car had been vandalized with racist and political graffiti.

Last month, Clifton Eutsey, 18, reported that his car had fallen victim to vandalism on Saranac Ave., but the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Eutsey did it himself.

Video evidence and interviews with relatives and neighbors support the District Attorney’s belief that Eutsey vandalized the vehicle.

While authorities were investigating this matter, Eutsey was pulled over less than two weeks later. Officials say he had two loaded guns in the vehicle. He was charged with illegally possessing them.

Eutsey is scheduled to return to court on January 11.