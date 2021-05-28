DA says Buffalo on pace for deadliest year on record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is on pace to have its most violent year on record.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn along with a handful of city, county and community leaders discussed the increase in gun violence over the past few months.

In 1994 there were 94 homicides in the City of Buffalo.

According to Flynn, there’s already 39 in 2021. He says this number is part of a trouble trending.

The number homicides and shooting doubled from 2019 to 2020.

“Quite frankly this number one concern there’s not even a close second if I think about it. By far the number one concern is the number of shootings and the number of homicides that is occurring in our community,” Flynn said

In total he says Erie County has 71 homicides this year, which is the highest in a while.