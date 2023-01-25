BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo resident has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after three people were shot outside a restaurant on Ellicott Street in the city.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says David Douglas, 24, committed the shooting with an illegal gun shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Independence Day, 2021. Multiple shots were fired, officials said.

The victims were hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries.

Less than two weeks later, Douglas was found by Buffalo police. Officials say he had a loaded, illegal handgun at the time of his arrest.

This past November, he pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. In addition to his prison sentence, which was handed down Tuesday afternoon, Douglas must spend five years under post-release supervision.