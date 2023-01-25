BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo resident has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after three people were shot outside a restaurant on Ellicott Street in the city.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office says David Douglas, 24, committed the shooting with an illegal gun shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Independence Day, 2021. Multiple shots were fired, officials said.
The victims were hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries.
Less than two weeks later, Douglas was found by Buffalo police. Officials say he had a loaded, illegal handgun at the time of his arrest.
This past November, he pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. In addition to his prison sentence, which was handed down Tuesday afternoon, Douglas must spend five years under post-release supervision.
Latest Posts
- Police K-9 mugshot goes viral after accusations he stole officer’s lunch
- After signing cooperative agreement, Medaille University sells six buildings to Trocaire College
- Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
- In significant shift, Biden sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
- US attorney pledges ‘thorough’ investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.