Dance group preforms Bills inspired routine outside Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Future Dance Center performed their original dance to a rendition of the ‘Bills Shout’ anthem.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown introduced the group outside of City Hall on Saturday after the unveiling of the Bills City Hall banners.
Watch their dance in the video player above.
