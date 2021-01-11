Dance group preforms Bills inspired routine outside Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- After months of shutdowns, restaurant owners of Soho Buffalo and Rec Room tell News 4, it felt good to get staff back to work and customers back at their outdoor tables. Now, with the City's permission, they should be able to continue this for next week's second home playoff game.

"The Mayor's Office with the Reopen Buffalo plan, did extend the patios through May," said Owner of Rec Room, Chris Ring. "So all our paperwork is in there. All our insurance is there. So we'll basically do this kind of thing moving forward through May with the City's approval," he added.