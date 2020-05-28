DA’s Office clears Buffalo Police officer of wrongdoing for firing shot that injured woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo Police officer is cleared of wrongdoing for firing a shot that injured a woman accused of nearly hitting him with a stolen vehicle.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says his office completed a review of the situation involving officer Majed Ottman, saying his actions were justified.

Thirty-one-year-old Amanda Turello allegedly stole a pickup truck parked with the engine running outside of a store on Broadway near Bailey Avenue on April 17.

Ottman allegedly witnessed the stolen truck driving down Armbruster Street.

Officials say he got out of his patrol vehicle as Turello allegedly stopped and turned the truck around.

Turello is accused of nearly striking Ottman with the truck as she attempted to leave the scene.

According to the DA’s Office, Ottman fired shots at the truck and hit Turello in the left hand.

She continued driving the stolen truck on to Shepard Street, where police say she abandoned the truck and ran off.

Buffalo Police found her hiding behind a house.

She received treatment for the wound to her left hand at ECMC.

Police charged her with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a stolen vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Turello’s case is pending.

