Dash’s Market removes KC BBQ sauce from shelves until after game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We take rivalry very seriously in Buffalo. So much so that one local grocery store took a Kansas City-based barbecue sauce off the shelves until after the game!

Earlier this week, Dash’s owner agreed with a request by Buffalo radio station 97Rock, to pull the KC-based BBQ sauce off the shelves.

It was a move that quickly went viral across Western New York, and especially here in Kansas City.

Now, the little stunt turned into real help for people in need in both cities.

A GoFundMe created because of Dash’s decision has raised $5,000.

The money will be split evenly between FeedMore WNY and the FoodBank here in Kansas City.

“I think if we all do something to help the Bills — we can help them win on Sunday. If you want KC BBQ sauce, you may need to drive out to KC to get it because you’re not going to find it in Buffalo,” Director of Operations for Dash’s Tony Pacella said.

For fans of KC BBQ sauce — never fear, tomorrow morning it will be back on the shelves.