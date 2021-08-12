David Edmunds, Jr. appointed to Buffalo City Court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, David Edmunds, Jr. was appointed to the Buffalo City Court.

“As I considered potential candidates to take the place of Judge Debra Givens, Mr. Edmunds stood out for his decades of dedicated service and leadership in the Buffalo legal community,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “Throughout his career, he has shown himself to possess the character, intellect and temperament necessary to serve our city and our residents well. We are very fortunate he has accepted the position.”

Edmunds will serve the remainder of Givens’ term, which runs through the rest of 2021. The 65-year-old Hutch Tech grad received his Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

For the past 11 years, he has served as Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Liquor Authority. Previously, he served in roles outside the Liquor Authority as a special counsel and chief counsel.

Along with that, Edmunds previously served as a partner at Barclay Damon LLP, when it was known as Damon and Morey LLP.

In addition to these positions, Edmunds has served in leadership roles within the New York State Bar Association, Bar Association of Erie County, Minority Bar Association of Western New York and Minority Bar Association Foundation.