David Wantuck with Deaf Access Services joins News 4 to talk Deaf Awareness Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re celebrating the start of Deaf Awareness Week.

It’s a week to empower those who are deaf and hard of hearing, and help others to better understand the deaf culture in our community.

St. Mary’s School for the Deaf hosted an event today to mark the start of this week.

Kids got to color, take pictures in a photo booth, and eat ice cream.

David Wantuck with Deaf Access Services joined News 4 to talk about Deaf Awareness Week.

Deaf Awareness kicked off goes until Sunday, September 29.