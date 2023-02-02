BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With extreme cold expected to affect Western New York, the City of Buffalo has announced the opening of a number of daytime warming centers for Thursday and Friday.

Wind chills are expected to dip into the negative teens on Friday.

“We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end

of the week,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single-digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors.”

The warming centers will be at the following locations in the photo below:

(Courtesy: City of Buffalo)