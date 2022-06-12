BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the victims of the Tops mass shooting was remembered Sunday at the church he led for more than a decade.

Deacon Heyward Patterson was honored at the State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Buffalo.

Deacon Patterson was remembered with song and dance. He’ll always be remembered as a loving father and dedicated to driving people to tops so they could buy groceries.

Pastor Bell said Deacon Heyward is irreplaceable and helped keep the church running.

“I was just sharing with some people today that we literally had to have five people to take the place of the things he did every week here,” Pastor Bell said. “As far as cleaning the church, making sure that the pastor was taken care of, making sure the doors were unlocked, locking up after church just anything that had to be done he was the one to do it.”

Deacon Heyward Patterson was also honored as the 2022 Deacon of the Year.

He was 67 years old and leaves behind three children.