BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those interested in joining the Buffalo Police Department will have extra time to apply for the police exam, as the deadline has been extended to the end of May.

The deadline, which was originally May 22, will now be May 31. The exam will then be given on June 17.

“Anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “We are looking to attract a high-quality pool of diverse candidates who best reflect the makeup of our city. We recognize that people with different experiences and backgrounds bring different things to the table and make us stronger,.

To qualify, applicants for the police exam must meet the following requirements:

Must be between the ages of 19 and 34 on exam date.

Any New York State resident can apply to take the exam, however, all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment.

High School Diploma, GED or Equivalency Diploma

You can apply to take the police exam by clicking here.