Enrollment for Buffalo Water’s ‘Bill Amnesty’ program open to city residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Water Authority and the City of Buffalo will continue to waive late fees or accrued interest for eligible City of Buffalo residents whose water has been turned off because of “delinquent” payments.

The initiative has been extended and those who wish to participate must enroll prior to December 31 to be considered.

The program is known as the “Water Bill Amnesty Program” and was launched in June 2020, it’s intended to relieve the financial strain caused by the pandemic.

Buffalo Water says since the program began, “we have been able to restore water services for hundreds of residents.”

Officials laid out the following details about the program:

Forgive interest and penalties associated with account balance, forgive the meter fee, and forgive any charge related to a burst meter if applicable;

Require the homeowner to sign up for a 12-month plan to repay the past due amount;

Allow the installation of advanced reading technology meter; and

Enroll in automatic monthly billing so residents can continue to make timely payments and remain current on their bill

The pandemic has brought on additional financial hardships for many residents, and if we can ease the burden just a little bit, to continue providing affordable water services, we will. Oluwole A. (OJ) McFoy, Borad Chairman, Buffalo Water

The Water Authority is also offering the “Pathways to Affordable Water” to City of Buffalo residents.

This program aims to help lower qualified resident’s water bills by 20 to 60%

Information on all these programs is available by clicking here.