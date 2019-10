BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–You only have a few days left to register to vote in the general election on November 5th. The deadline is this Friday.

Registrations must be postmarked by Friday or delivered in person to the Erie County Board of Elections on Eagle Street.

Voter registration forms are available on the Erie County Board of Elections website under the “voters” tab.

Early voting runs from October 26th to November 3rd.