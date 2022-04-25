BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deadmau5 is bringing his We Are Friends Tour to Buffalo later this year.

The electronic music artist, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, will be at the Outer Harbor on September 17. Coming with him are Nero, Kasablanca and BlackGummy.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. When they’re available, they can be bought here. Prices range from $35 to $72.50 and anyone under 16 must have a legal guardian with them.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will end at 11 p.m. that night.