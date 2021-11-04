Delaware North hosting a number of job fairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Delaware North is hosting several job fairs if you want to work at the homes of the Bills and Sabres.

Delaware North is the foodservice partner for both teams. They’re looking to hire cashiers, cooks, supervisors and warehouse operations workers at both Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The first session is Thursday at the KeyBank Center. It’s at the Lexus Club from 3-6 p.m. Delaware North will do the same thing again next Thursday at the same time.

For the positions at Highmark Stadium, the job fairs are Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Monday from 2-5 p.m.

Both are at The Bills Store at One Bills Drive. You can park in Lot 6, off Abbott Road.