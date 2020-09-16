Delaware North lays off 517 workers

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Delaware North has laid off a total of 517 people from its workforce, 139 of them are from Western New York.

These cuts came from the company’s headquarters, a call center in Amherst, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, Hamburg Gaming, Buffalo Bills Stadium, and Niagara Falls State Park.

The company sights the economy not recovering as quickly as hoped from coronavirus as one of the reasons for the layoffs.

“Delaware North continues to make difficult decisions required to stabilize the company in the wake of the pandemic. These business conditions have forced us to close or greatly reduce our operations at our 218 hospitality business locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia over the last six months, and these conditions are likely to continue for the foreseeable future,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are still unable to predict when our business will come back to pre-COVID-19 levels, For example, most of the more than 50 sports stadiums, ballparks and arenas at which we provide food & beverage and retail services are closed, including TD Garden in Boston, which Delaware North owns and operates. Visitation has been greatly reduced to many of the destination hotels, including in and near national parks, and to destination restaurants in Orlando, Los Angeles and New York that we operate.As a result, today we, unfortunately, had to eliminate 517 full-time positions across the company because it had grown increasingly clear that their roles would not return in the foreseeable future. Losing valued employees is never easy, but it was important for us to pay out a severance to these associates.“

Delaware North says its ability to recall employees from temporary leave has been frustratingly slow given delays in operating location openings and the reduced capacity but they pledge to continue to bring employees back from leave as they continue to hope that business conditions will improve.

