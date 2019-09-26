Delaware North proposes $3 million food project for Buffalo Niagara Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Delaware North is presenting three new food concepts for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Delaware North officials tell News 4 this new $3 million proposal increases the company’s investment nearly 600% above their contractual obligation.

The proposed food court changes would see Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen become Bocce Club Pizza, a family-owned and operated staple in Buffalo since 1946. Delaware North says the airport location would incorporate a breakfast menu.

Another proposed change would make Checkers a BurgerFi, a national burger brand with over 100 locations in 20 states in the US, including seven in New York. This would be the first location in the Buffalo market.







A Delaware North developed marketplace called “The Market on Elmwood” will offer hot and cold foods to go as well as retail items. Delaware North says it will be a combination of different service styles including, salads, sandwiches, coffee, pastries, and a full-service bar.

“The Market on Elmwood” will be located in the northeast food court area.











Construction is expected to begin between January and February, and all the restaurants should be ready between May and June 2020.