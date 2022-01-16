Delta cancels hundreds of flights ahead of snowstorm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re planning on catching a flight out of Buffalo on Delta Air Lines, be sure to check your flight status. The airline has canceled hundreds of flights across the country.
A Delta spokesperson told News 4, around 350 flights Sunday have been canceled ahead of forecasted snowfall. 4Warn Weather meteorologist Jordyn Jenna expects between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall from Sunday evening to Monday evening in the Buffalo area.
More than 85% of passengers with canceled flights have been rescheduled to a new one within 8 hours of their original booking.
To check the status of your flight at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, click here.
If you need to get in touch with Delta, dial 800-221-1212 or click here.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
