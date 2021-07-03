Demolition crews finish demolishing collapsed Oak Street building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demolition crews finished tearing down a century-old warehouse in downtown Buffalo. This meat factory had stood at Oak and Genesee for 120 years.

It’s been abandoned for decades.

The facade and more came crumbling down just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Mayor Byron Brown says the previous owner was problematic, but the current owner was trying to get it in better shape.

Brown says the city has been putting pressure on landlords who let properties deteriorate.

“We are going to continue to monitor all of the vacant dilapidated structures with problem property owners, and put pressure on them to either do the right thing or to sell the properties to responsible individuals,” said Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown says the owner of the Oak Street property, Frank Chinnici, got control of the property after a 2019 collapse in that same neighborhood. Chinnici had been working to try and save the building, but the neglect was too much.

The mayor added that Chinnici is working to restore the surrounding buildings he also owns.