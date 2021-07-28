Demolition of former King Sewing Machine factory in Buffalo is underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are starting to tear down the former King Sewing Machine factory on Crowley Avenue in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

The first phase of the demolition is expected to wrap up next month and the second phase will be finished in November.

Councilmember Joe Golombek says he’s been working to get the building torn down for nearly two decades. Mayor Byron Brown calls it an eyesore for people in Riverside.

“308 Crowley has been dangerous,” Brown says. “It has been deteriorating in the Riverside community in Buffalo for a long time. But the people behind me, and others in this community, never gave up on getting this property demolished.”



Golombek says “Thankfully, it almost seemed like this day would never get here, but you have proof behind us with the workers and the trucks, the demo actually taking place. The first phase is occurring and better days are yet ahead.”

Some elements of the 111-year-old plant will be preserved. The site will also go through a Brownfield cleanup.