Demonstrators gather in Niagara Square rallying for police reform following the Chauvin trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demonstrators gathered in Buffalo’s Niagara Square Wednesday afternoon, following Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd.

Organizers told News 4 they would have gathered regardless of the verdict — guilty or not.

They say they’re celebrating the fact George Floyd’s family got their well-deserved closure, but there’s much more that needs to be done in order to reform police departments and prevent police brutality. And they say it starts in Buffalo.

“Every day people are getting shot and killed by police officers right? And this is not a one-off occurrence.”

Organizers initially said Niagara Square was initially a meeting spot, but the cold weather put a stop to a planned march.