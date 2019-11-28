Departing president and CEO of Buffalo Urban League has priorities yet for final few months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brenda McDuffie, one of Western New York’s leaders in the fight for equality, is stepping down.
McDuffie has led the Buffalo Urban League for 21 years, but as she told News 4, stepping down does not mean stepping out.
