Design to turn Buffalo Skyway into elevated park wins competition – what happens now?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plan to turn the four-mile Skyway connecting downtown with the Southtowns into an elevated park offering views of Lake Erie and the Buffalo waterfront has won a highly-contested design competition.

“City of Lights” was chosen as the first-place winner out of 16 finalists, with the designer getting $100,000.

The plan calls for removing ramps on either side of the existing Skyway bridge and allowing the bridge deck to become “Skyway Park”, offering panoramic views for pedestrians and cyclists.

Vehicles that currently use the Skyway would be given alternatives including a reestablished South Michigan Avenue bridge, a new road near Terminals A and B that would intersect with Ohio Street, and the Tifft Street Extension crossing the Buffalo River to Elk Street.

The four-mile long elevated highway was built in the 1950s, and its prominence defined the city’s appearance but its size and placement was criticized for cutting off development.

The project could cost up to $600 million, according to the presentation. As to who would pay for it, the state said 20/80 with the federal government picking up most of the tab.